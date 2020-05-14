Supreme Court (SC) Thursday directed to fix the bail petition of Pakistan People Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in assets beyond means case before a three-member bench

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case. Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani represented Khursheed Shah as his counsel.

Justice Maqbool Baqir said a three-member bench would hear the bail petition as a three-member bench could only hear the case against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict.

The case would be heard when a three-member bench would be available.

It is pertinent to mention here that the SHC had rejected the bail petition of Khursheed Shah so as the PPP leader had approached the SC against the SHC verdict.