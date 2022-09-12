A Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench will hear an application filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for return of her passport, on September 14

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will head the bench, whereas Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will be its members.

Earlier, a division bench referred the matter to the LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it another bench, after a member of the bench recused himself from hearing the matter.

Through a fresh civil miscellaneous filed in her pending writ petition, Maryam Nawaz submitted that she surrendered passport to the LHC registrar office after a division bench granted her post-arrest bail on merit in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019.

She submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not file the reference despite a lapse of about three-year.

She submitted that freedom of movement was a fundamental right and no one could be deprived of that fundamental right for a long time. She pleaded with the court to issue directions for the return of her passport.