3-member Bike Lifters’ Gang Busted, 20 Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Cantt Police of Rawalpindi on Wednesday busted a three-member bike lifters gang.

Some 20 stolen motorcycles recovered from the accused, who used to steal the two-wheelers from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said.

The arrested accused included Nizam, Musa and Tayyab.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali directed the Cantt Police to prepare the challan against the accused with solid evidence so that they should get punished from the court.

