3-member Bike Lifters’ Gang Busted, 20 Motorcycles Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Cantt Police Rawalpindi on Tuesday busted a three-member bike lifters gang.
Some 20 stolen motorcycles were recovered from the accused, who used to steal the two-wheelers from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said.
The arrested accused included Nizam, Musa and Tayyab.
Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Potohar Talha Wali directed the Cantt Police to prepare the challan against the accused with solid evidence so that they should get punished from the court of law.
Commissioner directs WASA to start Nullah Leh cleaning immediately
NA panel reviews SAFRON performance, local bodies' devolution in AJK
India used to allege Pakistan for own political, electoral gains: Former Foreign Secretary
Open court held at FBR Dera office to resolve traders' tax-related issues
Two brothers drown in Haro River, Haripur
Health dept holds awareness walk
