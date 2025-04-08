Open Menu

3-member Bike Thieves Gang Busted, 2 Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Wah-Saddar Police on Tuesday busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in bike theft and house robberies.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested suspects included Sharjeel, Nasrullah and Abdullah.

Besides two stolen motorcycles and Rs 104,000 in cash, weapons were recovered from the accused.

