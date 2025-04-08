3-member Bike Thieves Gang Busted, 2 Motorcycles Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:36 PM
The Wah-Saddar Police on Tuesday busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in bike theft and house robberies
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Wah-Saddar Police on Tuesday busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in bike theft and house robberies.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested suspects included Sharjeel, Nasrullah and Abdullah.
Besides two stolen motorcycles and Rs 104,000 in cash, weapons were recovered from the accused.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements
Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner
PSL X announces broadcast partners to reach global audiences
Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours
IESCO issues power suspension notice
Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases
3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered
Three liquor suppliers, illegal arm owner arrested
CPO orders inquiry into police misbehaviour with journalists on Adiala Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS Gen Munir5 minutes ago
-
Carelessness in anti-dengue measures will not be tolerated: DC4 minutes ago
-
US Consul General calls on Multan Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police Constable laid to rest with full protocol & honours4 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension notice4 minutes ago
-
Omar Ayub gets interim bails in eight cases4 minutes ago
-
3-member bike thieves gang busted, 2 motorcycles recovered4 minutes ago
-
Three liquor suppliers, illegal arm owner arrested4 minutes ago
-
CPO orders inquiry into police misbehaviour with journalists on Adiala Road4 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 592 complaints in a single day through open courts4 minutes ago
-
Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector21 minutes ago
-
CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system21 minutes ago