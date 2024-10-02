3-member Cattle-lifter Gang Busted
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Makhdoom Rasheed police have busted a cattle-lifter gang and arrested three members of the gang besides recovering stolen cattle from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown on criminals involved in stealing cattle in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station. The police busted the notorious 'Shada' gang and arrested ring leader Sajid alias Shada, Sajid Ali and Muhammad Sajjad.
The police have also recovered stolen cattle of worth Rs 2 million by tracing four cases from the criminals; however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.
