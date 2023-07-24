3-member committee formed to probe IUB drug, obscene videos scandal

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has constituted a committee to probe the alleged sale and purchase of drugs and possession of obscene videos by officers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has constituted a committee to probe the alleged sale and purchase of drugs and possession of obscene videos by officers at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

The 3-member committee comprising Secretary Minerals Punjab Babar Aman Babar, DIG Ameen Bukhari, and DIG Raja Faisal will probe the alleged sale and purchase of drugs in the university, obscene videos and photos, and identify the involved persons. It will submit a report to the Chief Minister.

The IUB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has welcomed the formation of the committee and assured varsity's cooperation in that regard.

He said that it is essential to find out if any student, teacher, or staff member of the university was involved in the sale or purchase of drugs.

VC Mahbood said strict disciplinary action would be taken against those found involved in the heinous crime. However, he said that fake propaganda against the university and its honorable teachers must be ended and people should not jump to any conclusions prior to the results of the investigation.

He said that all the staff members of the university will undergo dope tests to ensure that the university has a zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse.

He said that a center has been established in the university to provide assistance to female students against harassment.

Vice Chancellor also condemned the alleged fake videos circulating on social media in the name of the Islamia University Bahawalpur.