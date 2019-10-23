UrduPoint.com
3-member Committee To Probe ASF Official Misconduct With Passengers: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:46 PM

Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday announced to form a committee to hold the court of inquiry of the Airport Security Force (ASF) official for misbehaving with the passengers at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday announced to form a committee to hold the court of inquiry of the Airport Security Force (ASF) official for misbehaving with the passengers at Islamabad airport.

A three-member committee, headed by an officer equal to Brigadier rank, would determine the responsible behind the incident, said a press release received here.

It would also record the witnesses' statements.

The incident took place on October 18 when the passenger protested over the delay in departure of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-728 from Jeddah to Peshawar that was landed at the airport due to bad weather.

