3-member Criminal Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

3-member criminal gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district police have busted a criminal gang namely Imran alias Munna gang, which was involved in motorcycle snatching, dacoity and robbery incidents.

The police arrested its three members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Kotwali police station Jahanzaib Khan, along with a police team, traced out the accused and arrested Imran alias Munna (ring leader), Shehbaz and Rab Nawaz.

The police also recovered five motorcycles, Rs 103,000 in cash, seven mobile phones and one pistol from them. Police said the gang was wanted by the police in more than a dozen cases of theft and robbery.

