3-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Published January 04, 2022





SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The district police have busted a gang known as Maada gang involved in dacoity and robbery and arrested its three members including the ring leader Hamad.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Hajipura police station Sub-Inspector Nouman Butter traced the accused and busted the gang.

Police have arrested Hamad alias Maada (ring leader), Jabbar and Mubashir.

During interrogation 18 motorcycles, Rs 150,000 in cash, six mobile phones, two pistols and several bullets were recovered from them.

DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik has announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for the officers and officials who took part in action against the gang.

