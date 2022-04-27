UrduPoint.com

3-member Dacoit Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 06:29 PM

3-member dacoit gang busted

The district police Wednesday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including the ring leader

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police Wednesday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Kot Momin police station Sub-Inspector Asad Awais traced the accused and busted the gang.

Police have arrested Azmat (ring leader), Shoukat and Shahriyar.

The police also recovered seven motorcycles and 10,000 in cash from them. The accused were wanted to police in five cases of bike-snatching and three of robbery, police said.

DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for the officers and officials who took part in action against the gang.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Sargodha Kot Momin From

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine A ..

German Foreign Minister Says EU Open for Ukraine Ascension, Should Avoid Empty P ..

33 seconds ago
 Germany sees 2022 growth curbed, inflation stoked ..

Germany sees 2022 growth curbed, inflation stoked by Ukraine war

35 seconds ago
 SRSO kicks off World Immunization Week in Sindh

SRSO kicks off World Immunization Week in Sindh

37 seconds ago
 Trevor Reed on Way to US to Be Reunited With Paren ..

Trevor Reed on Way to US to Be Reunited With Parents - US Official

38 seconds ago
 Internet outages in French cities after cable 'att ..

Internet outages in French cities after cable 'attacks': operator

3 minutes ago
 Five held for gambling

Five held for gambling

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.