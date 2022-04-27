3-member dacoit gang busted

The district police Wednesday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including the ring leader

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The district police Wednesday busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Kot Momin police station Sub-Inspector Asad Awais traced the accused and busted the gang.

Police have arrested Azmat (ring leader), Shoukat and Shahriyar.

The police also recovered seven motorcycles and 10,000 in cash from them. The accused were wanted to police in five cases of bike-snatching and three of robbery, police said.

DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed announced certificates of appreciation and cash prizes for the officers and officials who took part in action against the gang.