3-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have busted a dangerous gang, known as 'Sumro Gang' in the area, involved in dacoity and theft incidents, and arrested its three members including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, SHO Sabzpir police station, along with a police team, traced the accused by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology and arrested them.

During interrogation, Rs 300,000 in cash and two pistols were recovered from the accused.

Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in 18 different cases of theft and dacoity.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation was under way.