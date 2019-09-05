3-member dacoit gang busted, Cash and weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Thursday busted three members of a gang involved in dacoits, and recovered cash and weapons from their possession, according to a spokesman.

The SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz constituted a team under the supervision of SDPO (Shams Colony) Raja Tahir, comprising SHO (Noon) Malik Bashir, ASIs Tanveer and Muhammad Zaman.

The gangsters were identified as Aadam Khan, Abdullah and Mir Akbar, while pistols, cash were recovered from their possession.

The nabbed persons were involved in five cases of Noon police station and further investigation is underway from them.

Following special directions from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has asked all zonal police officers to expedite their efforts against anti- social elements and to secure the life and property of the citizens.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the performance of Noon police and urged all the officers to accelerate efforts to curb crime in the capital.