UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3-member Dacoit Gang Busted In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:38 AM

3-member dacoit gang busted in Rawalpindi

Police have busted a three-member gang involved in house robberies and recovered cash Rs 200,000, weapons and motorcycle from their possession in the jurisdiction of police station Gujar Khan here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have busted a three-member gang involved in house robberies and recovered cash Rs 200,000, weapons and motorcycle from their possession in the jurisdiction of police station Gujar Khan here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Muhammad Hammad alias Hamadi (ring leader), Muhammad Rafaqat and Naqash Ahmed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin briefed City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas that the accused were involved in a series of house robberies and that they had also confessed their crime.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police team for busting the gang and said strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Gujar Khan Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

56 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University shifted ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Take Retaliatory Steps to Address UK's S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.