3-member dacoit gang busted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have busted a three-member gang involved in house robberies and recovered cash Rs 200,000, weapons and motorcycle from their possession in the jurisdiction of police station Gujar Khan here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Muhammad Hammad alias Hamadi (ring leader), Muhammad Rafaqat and Naqash Ahmed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin briefed City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas that the accused were involved in a series of house robberies and that they had also confessed their crime.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police team for busting the gang and said strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.