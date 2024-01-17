3-member Dacoits Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested three members of Kashi dacoit gang including the ring leader Kashif.
A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that SHO Ugoki police station, along with his team, traced the accused and arrested the gangsters.
During interrogation, Rs 270,000 in cash, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and weapons were recovered from the gangsters.
Police registered cases and started investigation against the gang members.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Defence minister highlights defence cooperation scope with Jordanian envoy4 minutes ago
-
Scores of masses register for 4th edition of Islamabad Marathon13 minutes ago
-
AJK President rejects India’s objection over British HC’s visit to AJK13 minutes ago
-
DRO for strict implementation on election code of conduct13 minutes ago
-
Election Quiz Contest announced for young voters23 minutes ago
-
JUI-F leader highlights women’s role in elections23 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to overcome loadshedding: Pesco’ official33 minutes ago
-
PM for equitable opportunities to all to benefit from modern technology34 minutes ago
-
First Lady calls for universal access to assistive technology43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits hospitals, orders expediting renovation work53 minutes ago
-
Marriage hall fined53 minutes ago
-
PR police arrested 3,913 people over crimes against Railways properties in 202354 minutes ago