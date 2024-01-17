Open Menu

3-member Dacoits Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

3-member dacoits gang busted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The district police have arrested three members of Kashi dacoit gang including the ring leader Kashif.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that SHO Ugoki police station, along with his team, traced the accused and arrested the gangsters.

During interrogation, Rs 270,000 in cash, two motorcycles, two mobile phones and weapons were recovered from the gangsters.

Police registered cases and started investigation against the gang members.

