3-member Dacoits Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Civil Lines Police on Tuesday arrested a three-member dacoits gang and recovered stolen items from them.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman a domestic servant Sajid along with accomplices Khurram and Ali Raza stolen 3,000 Pounds in cash, three expensive watches, a television, and other valuable goods from a house in the limits of Civil Line Police Station.
The police used scientific methods and human intelligence traced the accused and took them in custody with the booty.
The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.
Superintendent of Police Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, appreciated the Civil Lines police team for their swift action against the accused.
APP/mwc-ihn
