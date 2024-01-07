Open Menu

3-member Delegation Of British Organization Meets IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 10:40 PM

3-member delegation of British organization meets IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) A three-member delegation of a British organization called on the IG Punjab here on Sunday.

During the meeting, ongoing measures for the support, facilitation and education of the transgender community by Punjab Police were discussed.

The delegation included Asad Ali, Zahid Bhatti and Abdullah Mushtaq. The British delegation was informed about the ongoing measures to support transgenders from the platform of police Tahaffuz centers.

The IGP Punjab said that priority measures are being taken from the platform of police Tahaffuz markaz to provide social and legal protection and dignified employment to transgender people.

He said that transgenders have been appointed as Victim Support Officers after special training in all Tahaffuz centers of the province and Transgender Victim Support Officers are ensuring all possible measures to solve the problems of the members of their community. The delegation was informed that Punjab police have signed more than 300 MOUs for the social protection of transgenders and other vulnerable sections from the platform of the Tahaffuz Centre.

