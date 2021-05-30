3-member gang busted

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The city police have busted a gang comprising three persons, who used to extort huge amounts from citizens after levelling false rape and other allegations against them.

The police arrested Zahid, Mudassar and Mazhar, who confessed to having blackmailed citizens and extorted huge amounts from them.

After registration of a case against the accused, the police have started interrogation of the accused.