3-member Gang Busted, 5 Cars Worth Over Rs 15 Mln Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM

3-member gang busted, 5 cars worth over Rs 15 mln recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The New Town Police on Friday busted a 3-member car lifters gang and recovered five stolen cars worth over Rs 15 million from them.

The arrested accused included Noman, Muhammad Junaid and Abdul Rehman, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The accused used to steal cars with the help of master keys and then take them to Peshawar and Lakki Marwat to sell there, he added.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja appreciating the New Town Police team for arresting the gang, directed them to prepare a challan with solid evidence so that the accused should not escape the long arm of the law.

