3-member gang busted in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police have busted a three-member gang involved in dacoities and motorcycle theft and snatching incidents.

All members of the Shado gang including the ring leader Shahid have been arrested, according to a spokesman for the police.

SHO Ugoki police station, along with his team, traced the gangsters and arrested Farman Ali and Muhammad Irfan, besides the ring leader. The police also recovered three motorcycles, two pistol and several bullets from them.

The gang confessed to committing 36 dacoities and other criminal incidents in different areas of Sialkot and Narowal districts.