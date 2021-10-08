UrduPoint.com

3-member Gang Busted In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:05 PM

3-member gang busted in Sialkot

The district police have busted a three-member gang involved in dacoities and motorcycle theft and snatching incidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The district police have busted a three-member gang involved in dacoities and motorcycle theft and snatching incidents.

All members of the Shado gang including the ring leader Shahid have been arrested, according to a spokesman for the police.

SHO Ugoki police station, along with his team, traced the gangsters and arrested Farman Ali and Muhammad Irfan, besides the ring leader. The police also recovered three motorcycles, two pistol and several bullets from them.

The gang confessed to committing 36 dacoities and other criminal incidents in different areas of Sialkot and Narowal districts.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sialkot Narowal Criminals From

Recent Stories

Police arrest 27 suspects in search & strike opera ..

Police arrest 27 suspects in search & strike operations

3 minutes ago
 China sees 83.5 mln railway passenger trips during ..

China sees 83.5 mln railway passenger trips during National Day holiday

3 minutes ago
 15 dead, over 90 wounded in Afghanistan's Kunduz m ..

15 dead, over 90 wounded in Afghanistan's Kunduz mosque blast: MSF hospital sour ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cance ..

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cancer of terrorism

15 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW): RPO

21 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious ..

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.