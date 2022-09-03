3-member gang held involved in street crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a three member gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount of Rs 1,00,000, stolen motorcycle and weapons used in the crime, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police have arrested the accused involved in street crimes identified as Luqman alias Mani, Shakirullah and Nauman.

According to initial report, the accused had already been wanted in several incidents of street crime.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade after which the scope of investigation will be expanded.

SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of Naseerabad Police team for arresting the accused.

He said that strict action will be taken against those involved in depriving the citizens from their assets.