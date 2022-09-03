UrduPoint.com

3-member Gang Held Involved In Street Crime

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

3-member gang held involved in street crime

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a three member gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount of Rs 1,00,000, stolen motorcycle and weapons used in the crime, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

During course of action, Naseerabad police have arrested the accused involved in street crimes identified as Luqman alias Mani, Shakirullah and Nauman.

According to initial report, the accused had already been wanted in several incidents of street crime.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade after which the scope of investigation will be expanded.

SP Pothohar appreciated the performance of Naseerabad Police team for arresting the accused.

He said that strict action will be taken against those involved in depriving the citizens from their assets.

Related Topics

Police Jail From

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds ..

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus holds Hajj/Umrah Lucky Draw

2 hours ago
 Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

2 hours ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

3 hours ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

3 hours ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.