3-member Gang Involved In Looting Delivery Boy Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

3-member gang involved in looting delivery boy arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested gang involved looting a delivery boy by giving order in the jurisdiction of R.A Bazaar here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the gang used to order food items and robbed the delivery boy who came to house.

The gang was identified as Hamza, Hammad and Osama.

The police also recovered Rs 350,000, 5 mobile phones, motorcycle and weapons used in the crime.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parade, the SHO said.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team adding that such criminals would be punished.

He directed to eliminate organized and dynamic gangs from the city.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

