3-member gang involved in murder during robbery busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police busted a gang involved in murder during a house robbery and arrested its three members besides recovering looted booty and weapons utilized in various robberies, dacoities and snatching activities.

While talking to newsmen on Monday, Sub-divisional Police Officer DSP Mian Afzal Shah said that the gang shot dead Ijaz Khan during a house robbery in Mazzar Colony area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station in the early hours of October 10.

The accused identified as Touqeer, Shahzad and Nadeem also took away cash, gold ornaments and a cell phone worth Rs 0.3 million, he added.

The SDPO said that a team of Wah Cantonment Police station through digital and human intelligence raided the gang's hideouts in Fatehjang in Attock district and Kot Najeeb Ullah in Haripur district and arrested the accused.

He said that police recovered all the looted booty besides weapons utilized during the robbery in the murder case.