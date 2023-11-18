Open Menu

3-member Gang Involved In Street Crimes Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

3-member gang involved in street crimes arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen cash Rs 30,000, 4 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Police have also recovered weapons used in crime.

Naseerabad police held a gang involved in street crimes along with 02 accomplices identified as Junaid, Ahsan and Nauman.

The accused have been shifted to jail for identification parades in various cases.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended police teams and said the protection of citizens' lives and property is the prime priority adding that strict action against organized and active gangs are being accelerated.

