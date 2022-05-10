UrduPoint.com

3-member Gang Of Motorcycle Thieves Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Police arrested a three members gang of motorcycles' lifters from Saidu Sharif, Swat on Tuesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Police arrested a three members gang of motorcycles' lifters from Saidu Sharif, Swat on Tuesday.

According to the police, 10 stolen motorcycles were recovered from possession of the gang.

Three accused namely Nisar Ali, Salman Shah and Shoaib were arrested during an operation at Saidu Sharif and police started investigation.

The District Police Officer Swat appreciated the performance of Saidu Sharif police and directed them to adopt zero tolerance against vehicles thieves.

