3-member gang of thieves arrested

The Wah Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested three members of the Saifi gang involved in bikelifting, burglary and other thefts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested three members of the Saifi gang involved in bikelifting, burglary and other thefts.

The arrested accused included the ringleader Saif alias Saifi, Sami and Sanwal, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Two stolen German Shepherd dogs, a motorcycle, an LED, Rs. 18,500 in cash and weapons were also recovered from the accused.