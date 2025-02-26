Open Menu

3-member Gang Of Thieves Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 09:31 PM

3-member gang of thieves arrested

The Wah Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested three members of the Saifi gang involved in bikelifting, burglary and other thefts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Wah Saddar Police on Wednesday arrested three members of the Saifi gang involved in bikelifting, burglary and other thefts.

The arrested accused included the ringleader Saif alias Saifi, Sami and Sanwal, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Two stolen German Shepherd dogs, a motorcycle, an LED, Rs. 18,500 in cash and weapons were also recovered from the accused.

Recent Stories

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed i ..

West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief

8 minutes ago
 CM orders to provide best medical treatment facili ..

CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..

8 minutes ago
 ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estat ..

ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen ..

BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..

8 minutes ago
 Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spre ..

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims

1 hour ago
 UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactf ..

UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pak ..

Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pakistan on Thursday

14 minutes ago
 British HC calls on Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghar ..

British HC calls on Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari

7 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh

Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh

8 minutes ago
 Intermittent rain, snowfall intensify cold weather ..

Intermittent rain, snowfall intensify cold weather in Mansehra

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan