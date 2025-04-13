3-member Koma Gang Arrested After Crossfire With Ratta Amral Police
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The three-member Koma gang including an injured suspect, wanted in dozens of street crime incidents, was arrested after crossfire with police here in the Ratta Amral late Saturday night.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the three suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police team which signalled them to stop for checking.
In the retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects Sohail was injured and arrested along with the gang leader Waqas alias Koma and Imran alias Maro.
A stolen motorcycle and money, and weapons were recovered from the suspects.
The spokesman claimed that the accused were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, snatching of valuables including motorcycles and theft registered at Ratta Amral, Bani, New Town and Pirwadhai police stations.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Ratta Amral Police team for bravely facing and arresting the criminals at the risk of their lives.
Recent Stories
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..
Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma expresses grief over comedian Javed Kodu's death6 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal urges parents to get children immunized in anti-polio campaign beginning from April 216 minutes ago
-
3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM grieve over death of Kodu26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan back on track for progress under PM’s leadership : Rana Mubashir26 minutes ago
-
Gilani endorses Seoul joint declaration on peace & prosperity at ISC 202536 minutes ago
-
Gilani, deputy chairman condemn brutal killing of Pakistani workers in Iran36 minutes ago
-
Gilani mourns passing of veteran comedian Javed Kodu36 minutes ago
-
Govt tractor scheme termed a game changer for farmers46 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims lives of two brothers46 minutes ago
-
Martyred SI paid tribute on his anniversary56 minutes ago