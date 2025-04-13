Open Menu

3-member Koma Gang Arrested After Crossfire With Ratta Amral Police

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM

3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The three-member Koma gang including an injured suspect, wanted in dozens of street crime incidents, was arrested after crossfire with police here in the Ratta Amral late Saturday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the three suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police team which signalled them to stop for checking.

In the retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects Sohail was injured and arrested along with the gang leader Waqas alias Koma and Imran alias Maro.

A stolen motorcycle and money, and weapons were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesman claimed that the accused were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, snatching of valuables including motorcycles and theft registered at Ratta Amral, Bani, New Town and Pirwadhai police stations.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Ratta Amral Police team for bravely facing and arresting the criminals at the risk of their lives.

Recent Stories

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

6 minutes ago
 UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship

21 minutes ago
 Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off i ..

Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait

36 minutes ago
 UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Ab ..

UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 ..

Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show

1 hour ago
 Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts ..

Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..

1 hour ago
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's ro ..

Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..

2 hours ago
 First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sha ..

First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare ..

UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflect ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..

2 hours ago
 Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,00 ..

Road fatalities in Dubai down from 21.7 per 100,000 people in 2007 to 1.8 in 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage ..

Dubai Municipality awards new stormwater drainage project contracts worth AED1.4 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan