3-member Koma gang arrested after crossfire with Ratta Amral Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The three-member Koma gang including an injured suspect, wanted in dozens of street crime incidents, was arrested after crossfire with police here in the Ratta Amral late Saturday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the three suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on a police team which signalled them to stop for checking.

In the retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects Sohail was injured and arrested along with the gang leader Waqas alias Koma and Imran alias Maro.

A stolen motorcycle and money, and weapons were recovered from the suspects.

The spokesman claimed that the accused were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, snatching of valuables including motorcycles and theft registered at Ratta Amral, Bani, New Town and Pirwadhai police stations.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the Ratta Amral Police team for bravely facing and arresting the criminals at the risk of their lives.