3-member Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Police claimed to have smashed a three-members dacoit gang and recovered three motorcycles from their possession on Tuesday.
According to the spokesman, the district intelligence branch and anti-motor vehicle cell jointly raided and arrested three motorcycle lifters identified as Imran, Tanveer and Shahzeb.
Police recovered 9 motorcycles from their possession. They have been sent behind bars and legal action has been initiated.
Recent Stories
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
French envoy announces €500,000 aid for KP flood victims3 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Peshawar and adjoining areas3 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora hosts dinner reception in honour of Sikh pilgrims from UK3 minutes ago
-
LESCO extends payment deadlines for electricity bills of flood-affected consumers3 minutes ago
-
3-member motorcycle-lifter gang busted3 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses Ahmad Chatta’s bail pleas in four May 9 cases3 minutes ago
-
CM condoles demise of Saudi Grand Mufti Shaikh Abdul Aziz Bin Abdullah Al-Shaikh13 minutes ago
-
DG Safe City, CTO Hamzah honour promoted ITP officers in rank pinning ceremony13 minutes ago
-
Faran Tahir marks 10 years of service at Sahiwal Coal Power Plant13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers intensified, 6,291 fined, 69 arrested13 minutes ago
-
MCMC officers visit Police Lines13 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal23 minutes ago