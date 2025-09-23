3-member motorcycle-lifter gang busted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Police claimed to have smashed a three-members dacoit gang and recovered three motorcycles from their possession on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the district intelligence branch and anti-motor vehicle cell jointly raided and arrested three motorcycle lifters identified as Imran, Tanveer and Shahzeb.

Police recovered 9 motorcycles from their possession. They have been sent behind bars and legal action has been initiated.