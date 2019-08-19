3-member pedophile gang arrested in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested a three-member gang involved in child abuse and recovered four objectionable videos from them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested a three-member gang involved in child abuse and recovered four objectionable videos from them.

According to Superintendent of Police Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the pedophile gang members sexually allegedly used to abuse the school boys at gunpoint, film the activity and then threatened the victims of uploading same on social media if money was not paid to them.

The accused were identified as Hasnain Rubani, Nasir and Zeeshan, who were booked by the Kahuta Police.