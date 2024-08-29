Open Menu

3-member Robber Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 07:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested three robbers and recovered stolen goods from their possession.

Police said the Jhal Chakian Police Station had successfully apprehended a three-member gang involved in numerous robbery cases.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bilal, Numan, and Zeeshan.

The police team recovered stolen goods worth Rs 400,000 from the possession of the accused. Additionally, the police seized illegal firearms.

District Police Officer Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said: "Sargodha Police were committed to eradicating crime and ensuring the safety of our citizens."

