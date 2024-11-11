3-member robbers gang arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Bani Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in several incidents of robbery, snatching and motorcycle theft.

Six stolen motorcycles along with the weapons used in the criminal incidents and Rs 10,500 snatched from the citizens were also recovered from the accused Sulaiman, Abdul Qadir and Umar, a police spokesman said on Monday.