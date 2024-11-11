Open Menu

3-member Robbers Gang Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM

3-member robbers gang arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Bani Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in several incidents of robbery, snatching and motorcycle theft.

Six stolen motorcycles along with the weapons used in the criminal incidents and Rs 10,500 snatched from the citizens were also recovered from the accused Sulaiman, Abdul Qadir and Umar, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Bani Criminals From

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

3 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan