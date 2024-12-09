3-member Robbers Gang Busted
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Ratta Amral Police on Monday busted a three-member gang involved in robbery incidents.
Stolen money of Rs 110,000 along with weapons and a motorcycle used in the robbery incidents were also recovered from the accused Najibullah, Zeeshan and Noman, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
He said that the suspects would be sent to jail for an identity parade.
Meanwhile, the Ratta Amral Police arrested a proclaimed offender Noman, who along with his accomplices had stabbed a citizen Khalid to death and injured Asif and Arshad in July this year. His five accomplices were already in custody, the spokesman said.
