3-member Robbers Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM

3-member robbers gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Ratta Amral Police on Monday busted a three-member gang involved in robbery incidents.

Stolen money of Rs 110,000 along with weapons and a motorcycle used in the robbery incidents were also recovered from the accused Najibullah, Zeeshan and Noman, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

He said that the suspects would be sent to jail for an identity parade.

Meanwhile, the Ratta Amral Police arrested a proclaimed offender Noman, who along with his accomplices had stabbed a citizen Khalid to death and injured Asif and Arshad in July this year. His five accomplices were already in custody, the spokesman said.

