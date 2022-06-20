UrduPoint.com

3-member Senate Delegation Participates In Global Parliamentary Conference At Istanbul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :A three-member delegation of the Senate, led by Senator Azam Khan Swati, has participated in the global parliamentary conference on Migration at Istanbul, Turikye on Monday.

Two other Senators including Anwar Lal Dean and Tahir Bizinjo were also part of the delegation, said a news release.

Global Parliamentary Conference with the theme "Parliaments and the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees: How to Bring About Stronger International Cooperation and National Implementation?" is organized with the collaboration of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The global parliamentary conference in Türkiye will offer an important opportunity for parliaments and their members to take stock of the state of implementation of the Global Compacts and of old and new challenges that stand in the way of stronger collective, bilateral and national action.

The conference aims to collect a series of best parliamentary practices and to identify further concrete steps that parliaments can take to promote more robust international cooperation and national implementation.

