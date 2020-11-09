3-member UN delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A three-member delegation of UN Department of Safety and Security visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Monday.

PSCA chief operating officer (COO) Kamran Khan briefed the delegation regarding the provision of electronic data evidence and footage to various LEAs in addition to investigative wings of Police.

The delegation evinced keen interest in the modern policing system and said that Lahore's rating in the world crime index had improved a lot due to Punjab Safe Cities Authority as the project proved to be a game-changer in the science of policing in Pakistan. The delegates said PSCA project clearly improved Lahore's safety index as per international standards, adding the Authority was taking excellent steps to make Punjab a safer and smart province.

The PSCA was an essential to project for law enforcement and traffic management, the delegates said and added the project had significantly improved the flow of traffic and the implementation of laws in the city.

Earlier, the delegation was led to various sections of the authority.

The delegates expressed satisfaction over the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtue of ANPR technology and a geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras.

The visit concluded with the presentation of souvenir shields to the delegates.