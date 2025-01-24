3-member Wah Gang Street Criminals Busted
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Wah Sadder Police on Friday busted a gang of three accused of gang involved in street crimes.
The arrested accused included the gang leader Amir Hamza, Faisal and Javed, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
Besides two stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and Rs 20,000 in cash snatched from the citizens were also recovered from the accused.
Meanwhile, the R A Bazar Police also netted an accused, Bilal, involved in theft cases. The stolen money of Rs 25,000 was also recovered from the accused.
