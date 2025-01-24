Open Menu

3-member Wah Gang Street Criminals Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

3-member Wah gang street criminals busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Wah Sadder Police on Friday busted a gang of three accused of gang involved in street crimes.

The arrested accused included the gang leader Amir Hamza, Faisal and Javed, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Besides two stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and Rs 20,000 in cash snatched from the citizens were also recovered from the accused.

Meanwhile, the R A Bazar Police also netted an accused, Bilal, involved in theft cases. The stolen money of Rs 25,000 was also recovered from the accused.

Recent Stories

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

16 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

23 minutes ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

40 minutes ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

1 hour ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

1 hour ago
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

1 hour ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

2 hours ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan