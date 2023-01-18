3 members criminals gang arrested Rawalpindi

Police have arrested three members gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen amount Rs 22, 500, 08 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three members gang involved in street crime and recovered stolen amount Rs 22, 500, 08 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The gang was identified as the leader of the gang Dilwar Masih, Shehbaz and Naqash.

Airport Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Pothohar Malik Tariq Mehboob while congratulating the airport police said that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law.

He said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 43 professional beggars. According to police spokesman, the professional beggars were held from different areas of the city.