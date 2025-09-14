3 members female gang involved in stealing purses of women arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Kallar Syedan Police have arrested a three-member female gang allegedly involved in stealing purses and valuables from women visiting local markets for shopping.

According to police, the gang was apprehended after receiving multiple complaints from citizens about increasing incidents of pickpocketing and thefts in the area’s shopping malls and busy market zones.

During the operation, Police recovered Rs 9,000 in stolen cash from the accused, which had reportedly been stolen from a female shopper.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar appreciated the efforts of the Kallar Syedan Police team for their vigilance and timely action.

SP confirmed the arrest and stated that the suspects are habitual offenders with a prior record of similar crimes. “This gang had been targeting unsuspecting women shoppers, especially in crowded marketplaces and malls.

He further said that the accused will be presented before the court and strict action will be taken according to law, he added.