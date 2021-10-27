UrduPoint.com

3 Members Gang Held Involved In Snatching Mobile Phones

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:24 PM

3 members gang held involved in snatching mobile phones

Police have arrested three mobile snatchers and recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three mobile snatchers and recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Asad Nawaz, Yasir Abbas and Irfan.

The gang was active in the city areas to snatch the mobile phone.

City Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the efforts of police team adding that strict action would be taken against anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Mobile All From

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

14 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

29 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

39 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

44 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.