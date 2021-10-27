3 members gang held involved in snatching mobile phones

Police have arrested three mobile snatchers and recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three mobile snatchers and recovered four stolen mobile phones from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Asad Nawaz, Yasir Abbas and Irfan.

The gang was active in the city areas to snatch the mobile phone.

City Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the efforts of police team adding that strict action would be taken against anti social elements.