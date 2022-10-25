3 members gang involved in murder during robbery arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested three members gang who shot dead man during robbery in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police station, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

The police also recovered weapons used in the crime and 2 mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Shehzad Akhtar, Tauqeer and Nadeem Akhtar.

The accused entered the house two weeks ago and shouted at the family to open the door from the window.

After breaking the door, the accused snatched gold ornaments, cash and mobile phones.

After hearing the noise, Ijaz Umar Khan owner of the house was shot and killed by the accused.

Special teams were formed to arrest the accused, the SSP Operations said , adding that the police successfully arrested 3-member gang with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

The arrested accused has been sent to jail for identification parade, the SSP said, adding there were important revelations expected in the investigation after the identification parade.

He said that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.