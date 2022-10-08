3 members of begging gang held for attacking CPWB team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The police arrested three members of a beggar gang on Saturday, who had allegedly attacked a rescue team of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) in Mohni Road area here.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad informed the media that a team including a lady child protection officer, deputed at Mohni Road, was assaulted by the beggar mafia for taking beggar children into protective custody.

The gang tortured the CPWB team members, damaged the official vehicle and also snatched mobile phones and cash from them.

Sarah Ahmad strongly condemned the incident and said that legal action should be taken against perpetrators. She said that the first information report (FIR) had been lodged against the accused on the report of the injured rescue team at Shafiqabad police station. The police were identifying other gang members with the help of the safe city cameras.