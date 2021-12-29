3 members of inter-provincial gang of bike lifters held, six motorbikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Margalla Police have taken action against motorbike lifters and arrested three members of the inter-provincial gang involved in bike theft.

According to the details, following orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, SP Saddar assigned the task to SDPO Margalla Malik Bashir Ahmad to arrest the motorbike thieves and to recover the stolen bikes that constituted a police team headed by SHO Margalla along with ASI Hakim Ali and personnel.

The police team using all resources and modern technology arrested the inter-provincial gang. Police teams conducted several raids in different districts to arrest the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ejaz Ahmed Naiz Ali and Bilal Ali Rehman and recovered six stolen motorbikes and stolen motorbikes parts.

DIG Operations Awais Ahmad has awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to the police team.