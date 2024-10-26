Open Menu

3 Members Of One Family Killed In Mardan Roof Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 10:10 AM

3 members of one family killed in Mardan roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Atleast three members of one family including two sisters and one brother were killed in roof collapse incident at Baghicha Dheri town of Mardan District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on early Saturday morning.

According to details, Rescue 1122 said that three members of a family lost lives when the rooftop of their mud house caved in Mardan, private news channels reported.

After being informed about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the rubble with the help of residents and shifted them to hospital.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 hour ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

10 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

10 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

10 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

10 hours ago
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

10 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

10 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

10 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

10 hours ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

10 hours ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan