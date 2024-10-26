3 Members Of One Family Killed In Mardan Roof Collapse Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Atleast three members of one family including two sisters and one brother were killed in roof collapse incident at Baghicha Dheri town of Mardan District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on early Saturday morning.
According to details, Rescue 1122 said that three members of a family lost lives when the rooftop of their mud house caved in Mardan, private news channels reported.
After being informed about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the rubble with the help of residents and shifted them to hospital.
