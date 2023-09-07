Open Menu

3 Members Of Snatcher Gang Arrested, Valuables Worth Rs 5.5m Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 10:40 PM

3 members of snatcher gang arrested, valuables worth Rs 5.5m recovered

The police team arrested three wanted members of a snatchers gang known as Raeesa gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered valuables worth Rs 5.5 million from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The police team arrested three wanted members of a snatchers gang known as Raeesa gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered valuables worth Rs 5.5 million from their possession.

A public relations officer said following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

He further said, Humak police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang known as Raeesa gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city.

The accused were identified as Raees, Najeeb and Waleed. Police also recovered valuables worth 5.5 million from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Afterward, the police team handed over the recovered valuables to the owner. On getting back the stolen property, the owner thanked the Police for immediate action and appreciated their efforts.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

ADX lists $1.5 billion of dual-tranche TAQA bonds ..

ADX lists $1.5 billion of dual-tranche TAQA bonds on its main market

20 minutes ago
 SSC explores collaboration with Monash University

SSC explores collaboration with Monash University

20 minutes ago
 Tarar wants new schemes for NHA

Tarar wants new schemes for NHA

24 minutes ago
 Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangl ..

Gradual discharge of water from fully-packed Mangla dam begins

24 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police crackdown on e-challan violators, ..

Islamabad Police crackdown on e-challan violators, warns of impounding vehicles

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub launched

Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub launched

25 minutes ago
Medvedev, Shelton determined to play US Open spoil ..

Medvedev, Shelton determined to play US Open spoilers

21 minutes ago
 RCCI organizes Business Opportunity Conference in ..

RCCI organizes Business Opportunity Conference in Egypt

21 minutes ago
 Minor dies, four of a family critical after eating ..

Minor dies, four of a family critical after eating 'poisonous' rice

21 minutes ago
 'Prioritize capacity, finance for climate governan ..

'Prioritize capacity, finance for climate governance' says Sherry

25 minutes ago
 IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to it ..

IGCF finalises preparations to welcome world to its 12th edition

2 hours ago
 PAL organizes seminar on 76 Years of KP Literature ..

PAL organizes seminar on 76 Years of KP Literature

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan