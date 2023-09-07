3 members of snatcher gang arrested, valuables worth Rs 5.5m recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The police team arrested three wanted members of a snatchers gang known as Raeesa gang involved in numerous snatching activities and recovered valuables worth Rs 5.5 million from their possession.

A public relations officer said following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

He further said, Humak police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a snatcher gang known as Raeesa gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of the city.

The accused were identified as Raees, Najeeb and Waleed. Police also recovered valuables worth 5.5 million from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Afterward, the police team handed over the recovered valuables to the owner. On getting back the stolen property, the owner thanked the Police for immediate action and appreciated their efforts.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.