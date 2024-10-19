3 Members Of Thief Gang Held; Valuables Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Shahzad Town police station team arrested three wanted members of the thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered cash and mobile phone from their possession.
A police spokesperson told APP, on the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the thief gang.
He said the accused were identified as Sabir, Imran and Zohaib.
Police team also recovered stolen cash and mobile phone from their possession, he added.
Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza, also directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people, he added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the "ICT-15" app.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 SMIU employees get promotions2 minutes ago
-
Graduate cops age limit for PPSC exams extended by 5 years2 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad orders effective security measures12 minutes ago
-
5th Latif Literature, Music Festival to be held at SAU on Oct 2612 minutes ago
-
10 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized12 minutes ago
-
26th proposed Constitutional Amendment to further strengthen Parliament: Bilawal12 minutes ago
-
PTI's politics of chaos, an attempt to weaken Pakistan's institutions: Abbasi12 minutes ago
-
12 injured in road mishap at Lower Dir12 minutes ago
-
Governor KP terms Karsaz tragedy dark day12 minutes ago
-
CNS visits Netherlands, meets top military leadership12 minutes ago
-
NDMA convenes coordination meeting for Humanitarian Relief Assistance to Gaza, Lebanon22 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,437 injured in Punjab road accidents32 minutes ago