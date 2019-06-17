3 Men Kill Brother Over Property Dispute In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:15 PM
Three men have tortured to death their elder brother over property dispute in the area of Raza Abad police station
Police spokesman said that 35-year-old Shehbaz Khan had an old property dispute with his younger brothers Saeed Khan, Asif and Arif.
They exchanged harsh words over the issue on late Sunday night, and the younger brothers tortured their elder sibling severely and killed him on the spot.
Later, the police took the body into custody and started investigation.