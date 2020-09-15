3 million people benefited from BRT in first month

More than 3 million people have benefited from Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service and 450,000 Zoo cards are sold out during the first month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :More than 3 million people have benefited from Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service and 450,000 Zoo cards are sold out during the first month.

The Peshawar BRT bus service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 13 last month.

The BRT management informed that 128 buses have received and functional out of total 220.

The management said that work on cycle track alongside the BRT project is still under process where 360 cycles would be made available the commuters.

The cycle track is 25 kilometers long with 3 kilometers elevated section, adding that work on 9016.5 meters track is completed out of total 23,133 meters.

Due to railways crossing and congested places at different section of the track the work is hampering.

The management has recruited 60 officials for the project.