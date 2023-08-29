Open Menu

3 Mine Workers Killed In Kohat Gas Explosion

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

3 mine workers killed in Kohat gas explosion

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :At least three laborers were killed in a gas explosion incident that occurred at the mine area of Dera Adam Khail, district Kohat, police and tv channels reported on Monday.

According to the information, some laborers were busy working in a mine area, suddenly, three of them lost their lives after a gas explosion.

The local rescue team rushed to the site and evacuated the bodies from the blast area. The bodies of ill-fated persons have been shifted to their native town for burial. Investigations are underway.

