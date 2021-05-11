3 mini petrol pumps sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The special squads of district administration on Monday sealed three illegally established mini petrol pumps and fuel agency in Bedian Road areas of the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of the Lahore Division Commissioner office, these squads were set up on the instructions of Commissioner Capt.

(R) Muhammad Usman to curb the sale of substandard petrol and diesel in a dangerous way on illegal mini fuel agencies.

The squads following the complaints by the general public raided the sites and sealed the outlets including Azhar petrol agency, Mansha mini petrol pump and Israr petrol station.

The Commissioner issued directions to the special teams to continue crackdown against the mafia involved in such illegal and dangerous business.