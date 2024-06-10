3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurated

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:13 PM

A three-month course of Basic Sindhi learning was inaugurated by the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) here on Monday

Addressing the maiden session, eminent Researcher and secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ehsan Danish said that Language was the source of expression and play a role of a bridge between civilizations and nations and make near each other that is the reason all languages place importance.

He said that learning a language opens avenues of wisdom as the process of learning never ends. He said that Sindhi Language Authority started its journey 30 years ago and authority since its inception strived to disseminate basic Sindhi language course to those persons who were settled here but can not talk Sindhi.

Danish said that in this connection SLA has established Sindhi Learning centers in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur and an online Sindhi learning course was being run through English and urdu.

Eminent educationist, Researcher and course designer Dr. Abdul Waheed Kalwar said that although learning another language except mother language was difficult but not impossible.

He said that this learning course was designed on linguistic basis not on traditional basis which will be completely helpful for students in Sindhi learning.

Sindhi Language teacher of Karachi University Dr. Sher Mahrani, Dr. Riazat Buriro, Prof. Anwer Mansoor Mangriyo, Sattar Sarohi also expressed their views on the occasion.

