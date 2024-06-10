3-month Course Of Basic Sindhi Learning Inaugurated
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:13 PM
A three-month course of Basic Sindhi learning was inaugurated by the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) here on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A three-month course of Basic Sindhi learning was inaugurated by the Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) here on Monday.
Addressing the maiden session, eminent Researcher and secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ehsan Danish said that Language was the source of expression and play a role of a bridge between civilizations and nations and make near each other that is the reason all languages place importance.
He said that learning a language opens avenues of wisdom as the process of learning never ends. He said that Sindhi Language Authority started its journey 30 years ago and authority since its inception strived to disseminate basic Sindhi language course to those persons who were settled here but can not talk Sindhi.
Danish said that in this connection SLA has established Sindhi Learning centers in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur and an online Sindhi learning course was being run through English and urdu.
Eminent educationist, Researcher and course designer Dr. Abdul Waheed Kalwar said that although learning another language except mother language was difficult but not impossible.
He said that this learning course was designed on linguistic basis not on traditional basis which will be completely helpful for students in Sindhi learning.
Sindhi Language teacher of Karachi University Dr. Sher Mahrani, Dr. Riazat Buriro, Prof. Anwer Mansoor Mangriyo, Sattar Sarohi also expressed their views on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP6 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister6 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident6 minutes ago
-
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman6 minutes ago
-
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector4 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif6 minutes ago
-
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters12 minutes ago
-
All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-energy at Rs 100 million: VC FUUAST12 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi, PTI founder's bail plea on June 1112 minutes ago
-
Banker, shopkeeper shot in separate armed robberies7 minutes ago