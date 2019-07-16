UrduPoint.com
3 More Bodies Of Flashflood Victims Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

3 more bodies of flashflood victims recovered

3 more dead bodies were recovered after they were swept away in flash flood caused by torrential rains in Neelum Valley bringing death toll to 31.Rescue operation is under way

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) 3 more dead bodies were recovered after they were swept away in flash flood caused by torrential rains in Neelum Valley bringing death toll to 31.Rescue operation is under way.

According to Emergency Control Room 19 people are still missing.

Local administration has warned the locals to stay away from river due to flooding water.On the other hand more rescue teams have been sent for rescue operation while shifting Homeless people to safer places is still continued.It is pertinent to mention here that on Monday torrential rains and flash floods caused havoc in Laswa leaving 28 dead and dozen missing.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

